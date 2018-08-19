日本女子は３連勝　ハンドボール・１９日

　日本―マレーシア　後半、シュートを決める河田＝ジャカルタ（共同）
　ハンドボール女子の１次リーグＢ組で日本はマレーシアに６４―３で大勝し、３戦全勝とした。河田（北国銀行）がチーム最多の１０得点。各組２位までが進む準決勝進出を懸けて２３日にインドネシアと顔を合わせる。（共同）

