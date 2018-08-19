日本女子が２勝目　水球・１９日

　水球女子のリーグ戦で、日本はタイに１９―５で勝ち、通算成績を２勝１敗とした。６チームで争う女子は総当たりのリーグ戦によって最終順位が決まる。日本は２０日の第４戦で香港と対戦する。（共同）

