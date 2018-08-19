日本女子が２勝目　水球・１９日

<p>\u3000\u6c34\u7403\u5973\u5b50\u306e\u30ea\u30fc\u30b0\u6226\u3067\u3001\u65e5\u672c\u306f\u30bf\u30a4\u306b\uff11\uff19\u2015\uff15\u3067\u52dd\u3061\u3001\u901a\u7b97\u6210\u7e3e\u3092\uff12\u52dd\uff11\u6557\u3068\u3057\u305f\u3002\uff16\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u3067\u4e89\u3046\u5973\u5b50\u306f\u7dcf\u5f53\u305f\u308a\u306e\u30ea\u30fc\u30b0\u6226\u306b\u3088\u3063\u3066\u6700\u7d42\u9806\u4f4d\u304c\u6c7a\u307e\u308b\u3002\u65e5\u672c\u306f\uff12\uff10\u65e5\u306e\u7b2c\uff14\u6226\u3067\u9999\u6e2f\u3068\u5bfe\u6226\u3059\u308b\u3002\uff08\u5171\u540c\uff09<\/p>