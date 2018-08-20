穂積、加藤が３回戦進出　テニス・２０日

<p>\u3000\u30c6\u30cb\u30b9\u5973\u5b50\u30b7\u30f3\u30b0\u30eb\u30b9\uff12\u56de\u6226\u3067\u7a42\u7a4d\u7d75\u8389\uff08\u6a4b\u672c\u7dcf\u696d\uff09\u304c\u30d5\u30a3\u30ea\u30d4\u30f3\u9078\u624b\u306b\uff16\u2015\uff11\u3001\uff16\u2015\uff13\u3067\u5feb\u52dd\u3057\u3001\u30b9\u30ea\u30e9\u30f3\u30ab\u9078\u624b\u3092\u4e0b\u3057\u305f\u52a0\u85e4\u672a\u552f\uff08\u30b6\u30a4\u30de\u30c3\u30af\u30b9\uff09\u3068\u3068\u3082\u306b\uff13\u56de\u6226\u306b\u9032\u3093\u3060\u3002\uff08\u5171\u540c\uff09<\/p>