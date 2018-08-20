穂積、加藤が３回戦進出　テニス・２０日

　女子シングルス２回戦　フィリピン選手と対戦する穂積絵莉＝パレンバン（共同）
　テニス女子シングルス２回戦で穂積絵莉（橋本総業）がフィリピン選手に６―１、６―３で快勝し、スリランカ選手を下した加藤未唯（ザイマックス）とともに３回戦に進んだ。（共同）

