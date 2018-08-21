日本女子は２連勝　ホッケー・２１日

　日本―香港　第１クオーター、攻め込む真野＝ジャカルタ（共同）
日本―香港　第１クオーター、攻め込む真野＝ジャカルタ（共同）
写真を見る

　ホッケーの１次リーグで女子Ａ組の日本は香港を６―０で下し、初戦から２連勝とした。山田と錦織（ともにコカ・コーラ）が２得点ずつマークした。２５日に前回銀メダルの中国と対戦する。（共同）

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]

ボートレース3連単直前予想

西スポまとめ読み

編集おすすめ

ホークス速報

ソフトバンクホークス選手の写真販売中！
西スポ

スポーツランキング

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]