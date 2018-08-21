車いすバスケ、日本は敗れる　世界選手権、決勝Ｔ１回戦

　車いすバスケットボールの世界選手権は２１日、ドイツのハンブルクで行われ、男子の決勝トーナメント１回戦で日本はリオデジャネイロ・パラリンピック銀メダルのスペインに５０―５２で敗れた。（共同）

