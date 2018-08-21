車いすバスケ、日本は敗れる　世界選手権、決勝Ｔ１回戦

<p>\u3000\u8eca\u3044\u3059\u30d0\u30b9\u30b1\u30c3\u30c8\u30dc\u30fc\u30eb\u306e\u4e16\u754c\u9078\u624b\u6a29\u306f\uff12\uff11\u65e5\u3001\u30c9\u30a4\u30c4\u306e\u30cf\u30f3\u30d6\u30eb\u30af\u3067\u884c\u308f\u308c\u3001\u7537\u5b50\u306e\u6c7a\u52dd\u30c8\u30fc\u30ca\u30e1\u30f3\u30c8\uff11\u56de\u6226\u3067\u65e5\u672c\u306f\u30ea\u30aa\u30c7\u30b8\u30e3\u30cd\u30a4\u30ed\u30fb\u30d1\u30e9\u30ea\u30f3\u30d4\u30c3\u30af\u9280\u30e1\u30c0\u30eb\u306e\u30b9\u30da\u30a4\u30f3\u306b\uff15\uff10\u2015\uff15\uff12\u3067\u6557\u308c\u305f\u3002\uff08\u5171\u540c\uff09<\/p>