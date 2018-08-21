日本が４連勝　ソフトボール・２１日

　日本―フィリピン　力投する藤田＝ジャカルタ（共同）
写真を見る

　ソフトボールの１次リーグで日本は香港に１５―０の四回コールドゲームで大勝し、フィリピンとの全勝対決を１１―１の四回コールドゲームで制して開幕４連勝を飾った。２２日は韓国、前回銅メダルの中国と対戦する。（共同）

