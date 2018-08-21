日本が４連勝　ソフトボール・２１日

<p>\u3000\u30bd\u30d5\u30c8\u30dc\u30fc\u30eb\u306e\uff11\u6b21\u30ea\u30fc\u30b0\u3067\u65e5\u672c\u306f\u9999\u6e2f\u306b\uff11\uff15\u2015\uff10\u306e\u56db\u56de\u30b3\u30fc\u30eb\u30c9\u30b2\u30fc\u30e0\u3067\u5927\u52dd\u3057\u3001\u30d5\u30a3\u30ea\u30d4\u30f3\u3068\u306e\u5168\u52dd\u5bfe\u6c7a\u3092\uff11\uff11\u2015\uff11\u306e\u56db\u56de\u30b3\u30fc\u30eb\u30c9\u30b2\u30fc\u30e0\u3067\u5236\u3057\u3066\u958b\u5e55\uff14\u9023\u52dd\u3092\u98fe\u3063\u305f\u3002\uff12\uff12\u65e5\u306f\u97d3\u56fd\u3001\u524d\u56de\u9285\u30e1\u30c0\u30eb\u306e\u4e2d\u56fd\u3068\u5bfe\u6226\u3059\u308b\u3002\uff08\u5171\u540c\uff09<\/p>