本多は１８位、中村は３１位　アーチェリー・２２日

　アーチェリー非五輪種目のコンパウンド混合予選ラウンドで、日本は女子の本多由美子（北海道連盟）が６８３点で１８位、男子の中村和音（リコー）は６８３点の３１位。決勝ラウンドへ進出した。（共同）

