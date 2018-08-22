タイがアベックＶ　セパタクロー・２２日

　セパタクローのレグ団体の男女決勝が行われ、男子はタイがマレーシアを２―０で下し、６大会連続で金メダルに輝いた。女子はタイが韓国を２―０で退け、３連覇を果たした。（共同）

