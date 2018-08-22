不祥事の日本男子２勝目　バスケットボール・２２日

<p>\u3000\u30d0\u30b9\u30b1\u30c3\u30c8\u30dc\u30fc\u30eb\u7537\u5b50\u306e\uff11\u6b21\u30ea\u30fc\u30b0\uff23\u7d44\u3067\u4e0d\u7965\u4e8b\u3092\u8d77\u3053\u3057\u3066\uff14\u9078\u624b\u304c\u8ffd\u653e\u3055\u308c\u3001\uff18\u9078\u624b\u3067\u81e8\u3093\u3060\u65e5\u672c\u306f\u9999\u6e2f\u306b\uff18\uff18\u2015\uff18\uff12\u3067\u52dd\u3061\u3001\uff12\u52dd\uff11\u6557\u3068\u3057\u305f\u3002\uff21\uff5e\uff24\u7d44\u306e\u5404\u7d44\uff12\u4f4d\u307e\u3067\u304c\u6e96\u3005\u6c7a\u52dd\u306b\u9032\u3080\u3002\uff08\u5171\u540c\uff09<\/p>