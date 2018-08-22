不祥事の日本男子２勝目　バスケットボール・２２日

　日本―香港　第４クオーター、３点シュートを決める辻＝ジャカルタ（共同）
　バスケットボール男子の１次リーグＣ組で不祥事を起こして４選手が追放され、８選手で臨んだ日本は香港に８８―８２で勝ち、２勝１敗とした。Ａ～Ｄ組の各組２位までが準々決勝に進む。（共同）

