日本女子、準々はカザフと　バスケットボール・２３日

　バスケットボール女子の１次リーグＹ組で中国が香港に１２３―３１で大勝した。同組は中国の１位、日本の２位が確定した。

　日本は準々決勝でＸ組３位が既に確定しているカザフスタンと対戦する。（共同）

