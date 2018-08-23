日本女子、準々はカザフと　バスケットボール・２３日

<p>\u3000\u30d0\u30b9\u30b1\u30c3\u30c8\u30dc\u30fc\u30eb\u5973\u5b50\u306e\uff11\u6b21\u30ea\u30fc\u30b0\uff39\u7d44\u3067\u4e2d\u56fd\u304c\u9999\u6e2f\u306b\uff11\uff12\uff13\u2015\uff13\uff11\u3067\u5927\u52dd\u3057\u305f\u3002\u540c\u7d44\u306f\u4e2d\u56fd\u306e\uff11\u4f4d\u3001\u65e5\u672c\u306e\uff12\u4f4d\u304c\u78ba\u5b9a\u3057\u305f\u3002<\/p><p>\u3000\u65e5\u672c\u306f\u6e96\u3005\u6c7a\u52dd\u3067\uff38\u7d44\uff13\u4f4d\u304c\u65e2\u306b\u78ba\u5b9a\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u30ab\u30b6\u30d5\u30b9\u30bf\u30f3\u3068\u5bfe\u6226\u3059\u308b\u3002\uff08\u5171\u540c\uff09<\/p>