男子カヤックで足立が銀　カヌー・２３日

<p>\u3000\u30ab\u30cc\u30fc\u306e\u30b9\u30e9\u30ed\u30fc\u30e0\u6c7a\u52dd\u3067\u7537\u5b50\u30ab\u30e4\u30c3\u30af\u30b7\u30f3\u30b0\u30eb\u306f\u8db3\u7acb\u548c\u4e5f\uff08\u5c71\u53e3\u770c\u4f53\u5354\uff09\u304c\uff19\uff10\u30fb\uff12\uff16\u70b9\u3067\uff12\u4f4d\u3068\u306a\u308a\u3001\u9280\u30e1\u30c0\u30eb\u3092\u7372\u5f97\u3057\u305f\u3002\u5973\u5b50\u30ab\u30ca\u30c7\u30a3\u30a2\u30f3\u30b7\u30f3\u30b0\u30eb\u306e\u4e09\u5cf6\u5ec9\uff08\u65e5\u4f53\u5927\uff09\u306f\uff11\uff11\uff16\u30fb\uff19\uff16\u70b9\u3067\uff14\u4f4d\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3002\uff08\u5171\u540c\uff09<\/p>