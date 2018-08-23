男子カヤックで足立が銀　カヌー・２３日

　カヌーのスラローム決勝で男子カヤックシングルは足立和也（山口県体協）が９０・２６点で２位となり、銀メダルを獲得した。女子カナディアンシングルの三島廉（日体大）は１１６・９６点で４位だった。（共同）

