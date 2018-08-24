日本４戦全勝で準決勝進出　ハンドボール・２３日

<p>\u3000\u30cf\u30f3\u30c9\u30dc\u30fc\u30eb\u5973\u5b50\u306e\uff11\u6b21\u30ea\u30fc\u30b0\uff22\u7d44\u3067\u65e5\u672c\u306f\u30a4\u30f3\u30c9\u30cd\u30b7\u30a2\u306b\uff16\uff12\u2015\uff16\u3067\u5727\u52dd\u3057\u3001\uff14\u6226\u5168\u52dd\u306e\uff11\u4f4d\u3067\u6e96\u6c7a\u52dd\u306b\u9032\u3093\u3060\u3002\uff12\uff17\u65e5\u306b\u4e2d\u56fd\u3068\u5bfe\u6226\u3059\u308b\u3002\u6cb3\u7530\uff08\u5317\u56fd\u9280\u884c\uff09\u304c\uff11\uff11\u70b9\u3001\u52dd\u9023\uff08\u30aa\u30e0\u30ed\u30f3\uff09\u304c\uff11\uff10\u70b9\u3092\u6319\u3052\u305f\u3002\uff08\u5171\u540c\uff09<\/p>