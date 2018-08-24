日本４戦全勝で準決勝進出　ハンドボール・２３日

　ハンドボール女子の１次リーグＢ組で日本はインドネシアに６２―６で圧勝し、４戦全勝の１位で準決勝に進んだ。２７日に中国と対戦する。河田（北国銀行）が１１点、勝連（オムロン）が１０点を挙げた。（共同）

