佐藤、山田は予選落ち　射撃・２４日

<p>\u3000\u5c04\u6483\u306e\u5973\u5b50\u30a8\u30a2\u30d4\u30b9\u30c8\u30eb\u4e88\u9078\u3067\u4f50\u85e4\u660e\u5b50\uff08\u8b66\u8996\u5e81\uff09\u306f\uff15\uff16\uff19\u70b9\u3067\uff11\uff11\u4f4d\u3001\u5c71\u7530\u8061\u5b50\uff08\u81ea\u885b\u968a\uff09\u306f\uff13\uff13\u4f4d\u3067\u3068\u3082\u306b\u6c7a\u52dd\u306b\u9032\u3081\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002\u7537\u5b50\u30e9\u30d4\u30c3\u30c9\u30d5\u30a1\u30a4\u30a2\u30d4\u30b9\u30c8\u30eb\u306e\u4e88\u9078\u524d\u534a\u3067\u79cb\u5c71\u8f1d\u5409\uff08\u5bae\u57ce\u770c\u8b66\uff09\u306f\uff18\u4f4d\u306b\u3064\u3051\u305f\u3002\uff08\u5171\u540c\uff09<\/p>