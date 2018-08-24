佐藤、山田は予選落ち　射撃・２４日

　射撃の女子エアピストル予選で佐藤明子（警視庁）は５６９点で１１位、山田聡子（自衛隊）は３３位でともに決勝に進めなかった。男子ラピッドファイアピストルの予選前半で秋山輝吉（宮城県警）は８位につけた。（共同）

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]

ボートレース3連単直前予想

西スポまとめ読み

編集おすすめ

ホークス速報

ソフトバンクホークス選手の写真販売中！
西スポ

スポーツランキング

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]