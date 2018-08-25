日本男子は準決勝進出　ハンドボール・２４日

<p>\u3000\u30cf\u30f3\u30c9\u30dc\u30fc\u30eb\u7537\u5b50\u306e\uff12\u6b21\u30ea\u30fc\u30b0\uff11\u7d44\u3067\u65e5\u672c\u306f\uff11\uff17\u2015\uff12\uff14\u3067\u30ab\u30bf\u30fc\u30eb\u306b\u6557\u308c\u3001\uff11\u52dd\uff11\u5206\u3051\uff11\u6557\u3002\u30b5\u30a6\u30b8\u30a2\u30e9\u30d3\u30a2\u304c\u5f15\u304d\u5206\u3051\u305f\u305f\u3081\u3001\u65e5\u672c\u306e\u6e96\u6c7a\u52dd\u9032\u51fa\u304c\u6c7a\u307e\u308a\u3001\uff12\uff17\u65e5\u306b\u30d0\u30fc\u30ec\u30fc\u30f3\u3068\u5bfe\u6226\u3059\u308b\u3002\uff08\u5171\u540c\uff09<\/p>