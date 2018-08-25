日本男子は準決勝進出　ハンドボール・２４日

　ハンドボール男子の２次リーグ１組で日本は１７―２４でカタールに敗れ、１勝１分け１敗。サウジアラビアが引き分けたため、日本の準決勝進出が決まり、２７日にバーレーンと対戦する。（共同）

