男子チームスプリントは銅　自転車・２７日

　男子チームスプリント３位決定戦　銅メダルを獲得した（先頭から）雨谷、新田、深谷＝ジャカルタ（共同）
　自転車のチームスプリントで男子の日本（雨谷、新田、深谷）は３位決定戦で４３秒８９９の大会新記録を出して韓国を下し、２大会連続の銅メダルを獲得した。女子の日本（前田、太田）は３位決定戦で韓国に敗れて４位だった。（共同）

