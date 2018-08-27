男子チームスプリントは銅　自転車・２７日

<p>\u3000\u81ea\u8ee2\u8eca\u306e\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u30b9\u30d7\u30ea\u30f3\u30c8\u3067\u7537\u5b50\u306e\u65e5\u672c\uff08\u96e8\u8c37\u3001\u65b0\u7530\u3001\u6df1\u8c37\uff09\u306f\uff13\u4f4d\u6c7a\u5b9a\u6226\u3067\uff14\uff13\u79d2\uff18\uff19\uff19\u306e\u5927\u4f1a\u65b0\u8a18\u9332\u3092\u51fa\u3057\u3066\u97d3\u56fd\u3092\u4e0b\u3057\u3001\uff12\u5927\u4f1a\u9023\u7d9a\u306e\u9285\u30e1\u30c0\u30eb\u3092\u7372\u5f97\u3057\u305f\u3002\u5973\u5b50\u306e\u65e5\u672c\uff08\u524d\u7530\u3001\u592a\u7530\uff09\u306f\uff13\u4f4d\u6c7a\u5b9a\u6226\u3067\u97d3\u56fd\u306b\u6557\u308c\u3066\uff14\u4f4d\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3002\uff08\u5171\u540c\uff09<\/p>