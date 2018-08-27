成松が準々決勝進出　ボクシング・２７日

<p>\u3000\u30dc\u30af\u30b7\u30f3\u30b0\u7537\u5b50\u30e9\u30a4\u30c8\u30a6\u30a8\u30eb\u30bf\u30fc\u7d1a\u306e\u6210\u677e\u5927\u4ecb\uff08\u81ea\u885b\u968a\uff09\u304c\u521d\u6226\u306e\uff12\u56de\u6226\u3067\u30a4\u30f3\u30c9\u30cd\u30b7\u30a2\u9078\u624b\u3092\u5927\u5dee\u306e\u5224\u5b9a\u3067\u4e0b\u3057\u3001\u6e96\u3005\u6c7a\u52dd\u306b\u9032\u3093\u3060\u3002\u540c\u30e9\u30a4\u30c8\u30d5\u30e9\u30a4\u7d1a\u306e\u576a\u4e95\u667a\u4e5f\uff08\u81ea\u885b\u968a\uff09\u306f\uff12\u56de\u6226\u3067\u30ab\u30b6\u30d5\u30b9\u30bf\u30f3\u9078\u624b\u306b\u5224\u5b9a\u3067\u6557\u308c\u305f\u3002\uff08\u5171\u540c\uff09<\/p>