成松が準々決勝進出　ボクシング・２７日

　男子ライトウエルター級２回戦　２回、インドネシア選手を攻める成松大介＝ジャカルタ（共同）
　ボクシング男子ライトウエルター級の成松大介（自衛隊）が初戦の２回戦でインドネシア選手を大差の判定で下し、準々決勝に進んだ。同ライトフライ級の坪井智也（自衛隊）は２回戦でカザフスタン選手に判定で敗れた。（共同）

