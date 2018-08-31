日本男子は７位　バスケットボール・３１日

　日本―インドネシア　第２クオーター、シュートを決める熊谷＝ジャカルタ（共同）
　バスケットボール男子の７、８位決定戦で、前回３位の日本はインドネシアに８４―６６で勝って、７位で大会を終えた。競り合う展開の中、３点リードして臨んだ第４クオーターに突き放した。（共同）

