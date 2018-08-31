日本男子は７位　バスケットボール・３１日

<p>\u3000\u30d0\u30b9\u30b1\u30c3\u30c8\u30dc\u30fc\u30eb\u7537\u5b50\u306e\uff17\u3001\uff18\u4f4d\u6c7a\u5b9a\u6226\u3067\u3001\u524d\u56de\uff13\u4f4d\u306e\u65e5\u672c\u306f\u30a4\u30f3\u30c9\u30cd\u30b7\u30a2\u306b\uff18\uff14\u2015\uff16\uff16\u3067\u52dd\u3063\u3066\u3001\uff17\u4f4d\u3067\u5927\u4f1a\u3092\u7d42\u3048\u305f\u3002\u7af6\u308a\u5408\u3046\u5c55\u958b\u306e\u4e2d\u3001\uff13\u70b9\u30ea\u30fc\u30c9\u3057\u3066\u81e8\u3093\u3060\u7b2c\uff14\u30af\u30aa\u30fc\u30bf\u30fc\u306b\u7a81\u304d\u653e\u3057\u305f\u3002\uff08\u5171\u540c\uff09<\/p>