日本男子、初の金メダル　ホッケー・１日

<p>\u3000\u30db\u30c3\u30b1\u30fc\u7537\u5b50\u6c7a\u52dd\u3067\u3001\u524d\u56de\uff16\u4f4d\u306e\u65e5\u672c\u306f\uff16\u2015\uff16\u304b\u3089\u306e\u30b7\u30e5\u30fc\u30c8\u30a2\u30a6\u30c8\uff08\uff33\uff2f\uff09\u6226\u3092\uff13\u2015\uff11\u3067\u5236\u3057\u30de\u30ec\u30fc\u30b7\u30a2\u3092\u7834\u3063\u3066\u521d\u512a\u52dd\u3057\u305f\u3002<\/p><p>\u3000\u65e5\u672c\u306f\u7d42\u4e86\u9593\u969b\u306e\u843d\u5408\uff08\u30ea\u30fc\u30d9\u6803\u6728\uff09\u306e\u30b4\u30fc\u30eb\u306a\u3069\u7b2c\uff14\u30af\u30aa\u30fc\u30bf\u30fc\u306b\uff14\u5f97\u70b9\u3057\u3066\u8ffd\u3044\u3064\u3044\u305f\u3002\uff08\u5171\u540c\uff09<\/p>