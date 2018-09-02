日本男子、初の金メダル　ホッケー・１日

　日本―マレーシア　第４クオーター、同点となる６点目のゴールを決め喜ぶ落合（右）＝ジャカルタ（共同）
　ホッケー男子決勝で、前回６位の日本は６―６からのシュートアウト（ＳＯ）戦を３―１で制しマレーシアを破って初優勝した。

　日本は終了間際の落合（リーベ栃木）のゴールなど第４クオーターに４得点して追いついた。（共同）

