テニス、内島組は準決勝で敗れる　全米ジュニア

　テニスの全米オープン・ジュニアは８日、ニューヨークで行われ、女子ダブルス準決勝で第５シードの内島萌夏（昭和の森ジュニアＴＳ）と台湾選手のペアは第１シードの米国ペアに２―６、２―６で敗れた。（共同）

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]

西スポまとめ読み

編集おすすめ

ホークス速報

ソフトバンクホークス選手の写真販売中！
西スポ

スポーツランキング

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]