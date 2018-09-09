テニス、内島組は準決勝で敗れる　全米ジュニア

<p>\u3000\u30c6\u30cb\u30b9\u306e\u5168\u7c73\u30aa\u30fc\u30d7\u30f3\u30fb\u30b8\u30e5\u30cb\u30a2\u306f\uff18\u65e5\u3001\u30cb\u30e5\u30fc\u30e8\u30fc\u30af\u3067\u884c\u308f\u308c\u3001\u5973\u5b50\u30c0\u30d6\u30eb\u30b9\u6e96\u6c7a\u52dd\u3067\u7b2c\uff15\u30b7\u30fc\u30c9\u306e\u5185\u5cf6\u840c\u590f\uff08\u662d\u548c\u306e\u68ee\u30b8\u30e5\u30cb\u30a2\uff34\uff33\uff09\u3068\u53f0\u6e7e\u9078\u624b\u306e\u30da\u30a2\u306f\u7b2c\uff11\u30b7\u30fc\u30c9\u306e\u7c73\u56fd\u30da\u30a2\u306b\uff12\u2015\uff16\u3001\uff12\u2015\uff16\u3067\u6557\u308c\u305f\u3002\uff08\u5171\u540c\uff09<\/p>