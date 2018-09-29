カヌー、矢沢亜季は決勝進めず　スラロームの世界選手権

　カヌー・スラロームの世界選手権は２８日、リオデジャネイロで行われ、女子カヤックシングル準決勝で矢沢亜季（昭和飛行機工業）は１９位に終わり、上位１０選手による決勝に進めなかった。（共同）

