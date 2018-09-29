カヌー、矢沢亜季は決勝進めず　スラロームの世界選手権

<p>\u3000\u30ab\u30cc\u30fc\u30fb\u30b9\u30e9\u30ed\u30fc\u30e0\u306e\u4e16\u754c\u9078\u624b\u6a29\u306f\uff12\uff18\u65e5\u3001\u30ea\u30aa\u30c7\u30b8\u30e3\u30cd\u30a4\u30ed\u3067\u884c\u308f\u308c\u3001\u5973\u5b50\u30ab\u30e4\u30c3\u30af\u30b7\u30f3\u30b0\u30eb\u6e96\u6c7a\u52dd\u3067\u77e2\u6ca2\u4e9c\u5b63\uff08\u662d\u548c\u98db\u884c\u6a5f\u5de5\u696d\uff09\u306f\uff11\uff19\u4f4d\u306b\u7d42\u308f\u308a\u3001\u4e0a\u4f4d\uff11\uff10\u9078\u624b\u306b\u3088\u308b\u6c7a\u52dd\u306b\u9032\u3081\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002\uff08\u5171\u540c\uff09<\/p>