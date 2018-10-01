バレー男子、ポーランドが２連覇　トリノで世界選手権決勝

<p>\u3000\u30d0\u30ec\u30fc\u30dc\u30fc\u30eb\u7537\u5b50\u306e\u4e16\u754c\u9078\u624b\u6a29\u306f\uff19\u6708\uff13\uff10\u65e5\u3001\u30c8\u30ea\u30ce\u3067\u884c\u308f\u308c\u3001\u6c7a\u52dd\u3067\u30dd\u30fc\u30e9\u30f3\u30c9\u304c\u30d6\u30e9\u30b8\u30eb\u3092\uff13\u2015\uff10\u3067\u4e0b\u3057\u3001\uff12\u5927\u4f1a\u9023\u7d9a\uff13\u5ea6\u76ee\u306e\u512a\u52dd\u3092\u679c\u305f\u3057\u305f\u3002\uff13\u4f4d\u6c7a\u5b9a\u6226\u3067\u306f\u7c73\u56fd\u304c\u30bb\u30eb\u30d3\u30a2\u306b\uff13\u2015\uff11\u3067\u52dd\u3063\u305f\u3002\uff08\u5171\u540c\uff09<\/p>