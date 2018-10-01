バレー男子、ポーランドが２連覇　トリノで世界選手権決勝

　バレーボール男子の世界選手権決勝、ブラジルのソウザ（左）のスパイクをブロックするポーランド＝３０日、トリノ（ロイター＝共同）
　バレーボール男子の世界選手権は９月３０日、トリノで行われ、決勝でポーランドがブラジルを３―０で下し、２大会連続３度目の優勝を果たした。３位決定戦では米国がセルビアに３―１で勝った。（共同）

