卓球、伊藤・早田組が優勝　オーストリア・オープン

<p>\u3000\u5353\u7403\u306e\u30aa\u30fc\u30b9\u30c8\u30ea\u30a2\u30fb\u30aa\u30fc\u30d7\u30f3\u306f\uff11\uff11\u65e5\u3001\u30aa\u30fc\u30b9\u30c8\u30ea\u30a2\u306e\u30ea\u30f3\u30c4\u3067\u884c\u308f\u308c\u3001\u5973\u5b50\u30c0\u30d6\u30eb\u30b9\u6c7a\u52dd\u3067\u4f0a\u85e4\u7f8e\u8aa0\uff08\u30b9\u30bf\u30fc\u30c4\uff09\u3001\u65e9\u7530\u3072\u306a\uff08\u65e5\u672c\u751f\u547d\uff09\u7d44\u304c\u4e2d\u56fd\u30da\u30a2\u3092\uff13\u2015\uff10\u3067\u7834\u308a\u3001\u512a\u52dd\u3057\u305f\u3002\uff08\u5171\u540c\uff09<\/p>