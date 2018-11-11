卓球、伊藤・早田組が優勝　オーストリア・オープン

　卓球のオーストリア・オープンは１１日、オーストリアのリンツで行われ、女子ダブルス決勝で伊藤美誠（スターツ）、早田ひな（日本生命）組が中国ペアを３―０で破り、優勝した。（共同）

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]

西スポまとめ読み

編集おすすめ

ホークス速報

ソフトバンクホークス選手の写真販売中！
西スポ

スポーツランキング

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]