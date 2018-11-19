ホッケー女子、日本は中国と分け　チャンピオンズトロフィー

<p>\u3000\u30db\u30c3\u30b1\u30fc\u5973\u5b50\u306e\u30c1\u30e3\u30f3\u30d4\u30aa\u30f3\u30ba\u30c8\u30ed\u30d5\u30a3\u30fc\u306f\uff11\uff18\u65e5\u3001\u4e2d\u56fd\u306e\u5e38\u5dde\u3067\u884c\u308f\u308c\u3001\uff11\u6b21\u30ea\u30fc\u30b0\u7b2c\uff12\u6226\u3067\u65e5\u672c\u306f\u4e2d\u56fd\u3068\uff10\u2015\uff10\u3067\u5f15\u304d\u5206\u3051\u305f\u3002\u901a\u7b97\uff11\u5206\u3051\uff11\u6557\u3002\uff12\uff10\u65e5\u306b\u82f1\u56fd\u3068\u5bfe\u6226\u3059\u308b\u3002\uff08\u5171\u540c\uff09<\/p>