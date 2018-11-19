ホッケー女子、日本は中国と分け　チャンピオンズトロフィー

　ホッケー女子のチャンピオンズトロフィーは１８日、中国の常州で行われ、１次リーグ第２戦で日本は中国と０―０で引き分けた。通算１分け１敗。２０日に英国と対戦する。（共同）

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]

西スポまとめ読み

編集おすすめ

ホークス速報

ソフトバンクホークス選手の写真販売中！
西スポ

スポーツランキング

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]