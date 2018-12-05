ＮＢＡハッスルの渡辺は７得点　チームも１０９―９３で勝つ

<p>\u3000\u7c73\u30d7\u30ed\u30d0\u30b9\u30b1\u30c3\u30c8\u30dc\u30fc\u30eb\uff2e\uff22\uff21\u306e\u30b0\u30ea\u30ba\u30ea\u30fc\u30ba\u5098\u4e0b\u3001\u30cf\u30c3\u30b9\u30eb\u306e\u6e21\u8fba\u96c4\u592a\u306f\uff14\u65e5\u3001\u672c\u62e0\u5730\u30df\u30b7\u30b7\u30c3\u30d4\u5dde\u30b5\u30a6\u30b9\u30d8\u30a4\u30d6\u30f3\u3067\u306e\u4e0b\u90e8\uff27\u30ea\u30fc\u30b0\u306e\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d6\u6226\u3067\u5148\u767a\u51fa\u5834\u3057\u3001\uff17\u5f97\u70b9\u3057\u305f\u3002\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306f\uff11\uff10\uff19\u2015\uff19\uff13\u3067\u52dd\u3063\u305f\u3002\uff08\u5171\u540c\uff09<\/p>