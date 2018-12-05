ＮＢＡハッスルの渡辺は７得点　チームも１０９―９３で勝つ

　米プロバスケットボールＮＢＡのグリズリーズ傘下、ハッスルの渡辺雄太は４日、本拠地ミシシッピ州サウスヘイブンでの下部Ｇリーグのドライブ戦で先発出場し、７得点した。チームは１０９―９３で勝った。（共同）

