ラグビー７人制、日本は２連敗　ワールドシリーズ第２戦

　ラグビー７人制男子の国際大会、ワールドシリーズ第２戦第１日は８日、南アフリカのケープタウンで行われ、１次リーグＢ組の日本は米国に０―５４、アルゼンチンに７―３５で屈し、２連敗となった。（共同）

