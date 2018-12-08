ラグビー７人制、日本は２連敗　ワールドシリーズ第２戦

<p>\u3000\u30e9\u30b0\u30d3\u30fc\uff17\u4eba\u5236\u7537\u5b50\u306e\u56fd\u969b\u5927\u4f1a\u3001\u30ef\u30fc\u30eb\u30c9\u30b7\u30ea\u30fc\u30ba\u7b2c\uff12\u6226\u7b2c\uff11\u65e5\u306f\uff18\u65e5\u3001\u5357\u30a2\u30d5\u30ea\u30ab\u306e\u30b1\u30fc\u30d7\u30bf\u30a6\u30f3\u3067\u884c\u308f\u308c\u3001\uff11\u6b21\u30ea\u30fc\u30b0\uff22\u7d44\u306e\u65e5\u672c\u306f\u7c73\u56fd\u306b\uff10\u2015\uff15\uff14\u3001\u30a2\u30eb\u30bc\u30f3\u30c1\u30f3\u306b\uff17\u2015\uff13\uff15\u3067\u5c48\u3057\u3001\uff12\u9023\u6557\u3068\u306a\u3063\u305f\u3002\uff08\u5171\u540c\uff09<\/p>