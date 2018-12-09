「思い切って滑れた」　フィギュアＧＰ優勝の紀平梨花

　女子フリーの演技を終え、歓声に応える紀平梨花＝バンクーバー（共同）
女子フリーの演技を終え、歓声に応える紀平梨花＝バンクーバー（共同）
写真を見る

　紀平梨花の話　自分の最高ではなかったけど、思い切って滑れたことがうれしい。最初のトリプルアクセル（３回転半ジャンプ）はミスしたけど、その後の切り替えがうまくいった。練習を頑張ってきて良かった。（共同）

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]

西スポまとめ読み

編集おすすめ

ホークス速報

ソフトバンクホークス選手の写真販売中！
西スポ

スポーツランキング

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]