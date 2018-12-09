「思い切って滑れた」　フィギュアＧＰ優勝の紀平梨花

<p>\u3000\u7d00\u5e73\u68a8\u82b1\u306e\u8a71\u3000\u81ea\u5206\u306e\u6700\u9ad8\u3067\u306f\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3051\u3069\u3001\u601d\u3044\u5207\u3063\u3066\u6ed1\u308c\u305f\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3046\u308c\u3057\u3044\u3002\u6700\u521d\u306e\u30c8\u30ea\u30d7\u30eb\u30a2\u30af\u30bb\u30eb\uff08\uff13\u56de\u8ee2\u534a\u30b8\u30e3\u30f3\u30d7\uff09\u306f\u30df\u30b9\u3057\u305f\u3051\u3069\u3001\u305d\u306e\u5f8c\u306e\u5207\u308a\u66ff\u3048\u304c\u3046\u307e\u304f\u3044\u3063\u305f\u3002\u7df4\u7fd2\u3092\u9811\u5f35\u3063\u3066\u304d\u3066\u826f\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002\uff08\u5171\u540c\uff09<\/p>