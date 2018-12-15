バイアスロンＷ杯、枋木８９位　立崎は９５位

　バイアスロンのワールドカップ（Ｗ杯）は１４日、オーストリアのホッホフィルツェンで行われ、男子１０キロスプリントで枋木司が８９位、立崎幹人（ともに自衛隊）は９５位だった。（共同）

