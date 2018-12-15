バイアスロンＷ杯、枋木８９位　立崎は９５位

<p>\u3000\u30d0\u30a4\u30a2\u30b9\u30ed\u30f3\u306e\u30ef\u30fc\u30eb\u30c9\u30ab\u30c3\u30d7\uff08\uff37\u676f\uff09\u306f\uff11\uff14\u65e5\u3001\u30aa\u30fc\u30b9\u30c8\u30ea\u30a2\u306e\u30db\u30c3\u30db\u30d5\u30a3\u30eb\u30c4\u30a7\u30f3\u3067\u884c\u308f\u308c\u3001\u7537\u5b50\uff11\uff10\u30ad\u30ed\u30b9\u30d7\u30ea\u30f3\u30c8\u3067\u678b\u6728\u53f8\u304c\uff18\uff19\u4f4d\u3001\u7acb\u5d0e\u5e79\u4eba\uff08\u3068\u3082\u306b\u81ea\u885b\u968a\uff09\u306f\uff19\uff15\u4f4d\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3002\uff08\u5171\u540c\uff09<\/p>