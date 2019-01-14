バイアスロンＷ杯、日本は１５位　ロシアが優勝

<p>\u3000\u30d0\u30a4\u30a2\u30b9\u30ed\u30f3\u306e\u30ef\u30fc\u30eb\u30c9\u30ab\u30c3\u30d7\uff08\uff37\u676f\uff09\u306f\uff11\uff13\u65e5\u3001\u30c9\u30a4\u30c4\u306e\u30aa\u30fc\u30d9\u30eb\u30db\u30d5\u3067\u884c\u308f\u308c\u3001\u7537\u5b50\uff13\uff10\u30ad\u30ed\u30ea\u30ec\u30fc\u3067\u81ea\u885b\u968a\u6240\u5c5e\u306e\u7acb\u5d0e\u5e79\u4eba\u3001\u678b\u6728\u53f8\u3001\u732a\u80a1\u548c\u5f25\u3001\u5c3e\u5d0e\u5149\u8f14\u3067\u81e8\u3093\u3060\u65e5\u672c\u306f\uff11\uff15\u4f4d\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3002\u30ed\u30b7\u30a2\u304c\u512a\u52dd\u3057\u305f\u3002\uff08\u5171\u540c\uff09<\/p>