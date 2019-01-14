バイアスロンＷ杯、日本は１５位　ロシアが優勝

　バイアスロンのワールドカップ（Ｗ杯）は１３日、ドイツのオーベルホフで行われ、男子３０キロリレーで自衛隊所属の立崎幹人、枋木司、猪股和弥、尾崎光輔で臨んだ日本は１５位だった。ロシアが優勝した。（共同）

