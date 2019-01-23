全豪、錦織は準々決勝を途中棄権　ジョコビッチと対戦

<p>\u3000\u3010\u30e1\u30eb\u30dc\u30eb\u30f3\u5171\u540c\u3011\u30c6\u30cb\u30b9\u306e\u5168\u8c6a\u30aa\u30fc\u30d7\u30f3\u306f\uff12\uff13\u65e5\u3001\u30e1\u30eb\u30dc\u30eb\u30f3\u3067\u884c\u308f\u308c\u3001\u7537\u5b50\u30b7\u30f3\u30b0\u30eb\u30b9\u6e96\u3005\u6c7a\u52dd\u3067\u9326\u7e54\u572d\uff08\u65e5\u6e05\u98df\u54c1\uff09\u306f\u30ce\u30d0\u30af\u30fb\u30b8\u30e7\u30b3\u30d3\u30c3\u30c1\uff08\u30bb\u30eb\u30d3\u30a2\uff09\u3068\u5bfe\u6226\u3057\u3001\uff11\u2015\uff16\u3001\uff11\u2015\uff14\u3068\u306a\u3063\u305f\u7b2c\uff12\u30bb\u30c3\u30c8\u9014\u4e2d\u3067\u68c4\u6a29\u3057\u305f\u3002<\/p>