全豪、錦織は準々決勝を途中棄権　ジョコビッチと対戦

　【メルボルン共同】テニスの全豪オープンは２３日、メルボルンで行われ、男子シングルス準々決勝で錦織圭（日清食品）はノバク・ジョコビッチ（セルビア）と対戦し、１―６、１―４となった第２セット途中で棄権した。

