テニス、女子ダブルスで川口組Ｖ　全豪ジュニア

<p>\u3000\u3010\u30e1\u30eb\u30dc\u30eb\u30f3\u5171\u540c\u3011\u30c6\u30cb\u30b9\u306e\u5168\u8c6a\u30aa\u30fc\u30d7\u30f3\u30fb\u30b8\u30e5\u30cb\u30a2\u306f\uff12\uff15\u65e5\u3001\u30e1\u30eb\u30dc\u30eb\u30f3\u3067\u884c\u308f\u308c\u3001\u5973\u5b50\u30c0\u30d6\u30eb\u30b9\u6c7a\u52dd\u3067\u5ddd\u53e3\u590f\u5b9f\uff08\uff23\uff4c\uff55\uff42\u3000\uff2d\uff25\uff24\uff09\u3068\u30cf\u30f3\u30ac\u30ea\u30fc\u9078\u624b\u306e\u30da\u30a2\u304c\u7c73\u56fd\u9078\u624b\u306e\u30da\u30a2\u306b\uff16\u2015\uff14\u3001\uff16\u2015\uff14\u3067\u52dd\u3061\u3001\u512a\u52dd\u3057\u305f\u3002<\/p>