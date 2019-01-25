テニス、女子ダブルスで川口組Ｖ　全豪ジュニア

　ジュニアの女子ダブルスで優勝した川口（右）とハンガリー選手のペア＝メルボルン（共同）
　【メルボルン共同】テニスの全豪オープン・ジュニアは２５日、メルボルンで行われ、女子ダブルス決勝で川口夏実（Ｃｌｕｂ　ＭＥＤ）とハンガリー選手のペアが米国選手のペアに６―４、６―４で勝ち、優勝した。

