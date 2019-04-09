テニス、ダニエルが２回戦進出　ハッサン２世グランプリ

　男子テニスのハッサン２世グランプリは８日、モロッコのマラケシュで行われ、シングルス１回戦でダニエル太郎（エイブル）はミーシャ・ズベレフ（ドイツ）を６―３、６―０で下し、２回戦に進んだ。（共同）

