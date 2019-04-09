テニス、ダニエルが２回戦進出　ハッサン２世グランプリ

<p>\u3000\u7537\u5b50\u30c6\u30cb\u30b9\u306e\u30cf\u30c3\u30b5\u30f3\uff12\u4e16\u30b0\u30e9\u30f3\u30d7\u30ea\u306f\uff18\u65e5\u3001\u30e2\u30ed\u30c3\u30b3\u306e\u30de\u30e9\u30b1\u30b7\u30e5\u3067\u884c\u308f\u308c\u3001\u30b7\u30f3\u30b0\u30eb\u30b9\uff11\u56de\u6226\u3067\u30c0\u30cb\u30a8\u30eb\u592a\u90ce\uff08\u30a8\u30a4\u30d6\u30eb\uff09\u306f\u30df\u30fc\u30b7\u30e3\u30fb\u30ba\u30d9\u30ec\u30d5\uff08\u30c9\u30a4\u30c4\uff09\u3092\uff16\u2015\uff13\u3001\uff16\u2015\uff10\u3067\u4e0b\u3057\u3001\uff12\u56de\u6226\u306b\u9032\u3093\u3060\u3002\uff08\u5171\u540c\uff09<\/p>