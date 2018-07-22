スケボー西村がＸゲームで２位　ストリート女子

<p>\u3000\u82e5\u8005\u306b\u4eba\u6c17\u306e\u90fd\u5e02\u578b\u30b9\u30dd\u30fc\u30c4\u306e\u7dcf\u5408\u5927\u4f1a\u3001\uff38\u30b2\u30fc\u30e0\u306e\u7c73\u30df\u30cd\u30a2\u30dd\u30ea\u30b9\u5927\u4f1a\u306f\uff12\uff11\u65e5\u3001\uff12\uff10\uff12\uff10\u5e74\u6771\u4eac\u4e94\u8f2a\u3067\u521d\u63a1\u7528\u3055\u308c\u308b\u30b9\u30b1\u30fc\u30c8\u30dc\u30fc\u30c9\u306e\u30b9\u30c8\u30ea\u30fc\u30c8\u5973\u5b50\u6c7a\u52dd\u304c\u884c\u308f\u308c\u3001\u6628\u5e74\u306e\u5973\u738b\u3067\uff11\uff16\u6b73\u306e\u897f\u6751\u78a7\u8389\u304c\uff12\u4f4d\u3068\u306a\u3063\u305f\u3002\uff08\u5171\u540c\uff09<\/p>