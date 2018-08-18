Ｊ２大分の新キャプテンに馬場

<p>\u3000\uff2a\uff12\u5927\u5206\u30c8\u30ea\u30cb\u30fc\u30bf\u306f\uff11\uff17\u65e5\u3001\u65b0\u30ad\u30e3\u30d7\u30c6\u30f3\u304c\uff2d\uff26\u99ac\u5834\u8ce2\u6cbb\uff08\uff13\uff13\uff09\u306b\u6c7a\u5b9a\u3057\u305f\u3068\u767a\u8868\u3057\u305f\u3002\u524d\u30ad\u30e3\u30d7\u30c6\u30f3\u306e\uff24\uff26\u7af9\u5185\u5f6c\uff08\uff13\uff15\uff09\u306f\uff11\uff15\u65e5\u306b\uff2a\uff12\u8b83\u5c90\u3078\u671f\u9650\u4ed8\u304d\u79fb\u7c4d\uff08\u6765\u5e74\uff11\u6708\u672b\u307e\u3067\uff09\u3057\u305f\u3002<\/p><p>\uff1d2018\/08\/18\u4ed8 \u897f\u65e5\u672c\u30b9\u30dd\u30fc\u30c4\uff1d<\/p>