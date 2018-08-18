Ｊ２大分の新キャプテンに馬場

　Ｊ２大分トリニータは１７日、新キャプテンがＭＦ馬場賢治（３３）に決定したと発表した。前キャプテンのＤＦ竹内彬（３５）は１５日にＪ２讃岐へ期限付き移籍（来年１月末まで）した。

＝2018/08/18付 西日本スポーツ＝

